Gardening: Plant sale and garden tour offer blooms, bargains and inspiration

Spring is an exciting time for gardeners! After the brown, sad look of our landscapes during the winter, green is coming up everywhere as perennial plants begin their growing season. To fulfill that desire for new plants in your landscape, come to the Master Gardeners annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sell-out.

We have a NEW location this year – the North Texas Fairgrounds in Denton. Shoppers will find plentiful parking, protection from rain and ample browsing space. Public restrooms and outdoor seating are available as well. Wagons and carts will be available, but customers are encouraged to bring their own.

There will be a wide selection of native and well-adapted plants from local growers and from Master Gardeners’ own gardens. The selection includes perennials, ornamental grasses, small shrubs and trees, annuals, herbs, bulbs, corms and edibles that have a record of performing well in our challenging North Texas climate.

Master Gardeners will be at every table to help shoppers find just the right plants. Gardeners on a tight budget will find plenty of bargains in the “Make an Offer” section. In addition, beginning gardeners or gardeners new to North Texas can get landscape suggestions and solutions at the Ask a Master Gardener table.

The best plant selection will be at 9 a.m. when the sale opens. The sale goes on, rain or shine.

Garden Tour

Do you want to walk through the gates of four private gardens and experience the wonders and diversity of hidden suburban retreats, wooded wonderlands and imaginative collections of art and cacti? Then join us for the DCMGA 2025 Garden Tour on Saturday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Denton and Oak Point!

This year’s Garden Tour truly has something for everyone. Enjoy watching seasonal creeks, sniffing fragrant roses, planting a succulent or relaxing on a bench overlooking a pollinator garden dancing with bees and butterflies. Learn about sustainable gardening practices, bee and chicken keeping and the best fruit and vegetable varieties while exploring the nation’s largest community garden. Have a question about drip irrigation? Or how about hügelkultur (what is that?!) Master Gardeners will be available at every location to answer those questions and more.

New on this year’s tour: watch for posters featuring the “Digging Deeper” logo throughout the landscapes. These posters offer quick facts on a variety of popular garden topics like rain barrels, water conservation and shade gardening. Each has a QR code linked to more detailed articles and fact sheets, allowing you to explore topics further when it’s convenient for you.

To join us, visit dcmga.com to purchase tickets, $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. Children 12 and under are free. The tour goes on, rain or shine. Hope to see you there!

Happy Gardening!