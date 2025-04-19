Lewisville voters to decide city council races, charter changes

Lewisville residents will head to the polls beginning Tuesday, April 22, to vote in the city’s general election and charter amendment election. Early voting runs through Tuesday, April 29, including weekend hours, ahead of Election Day on Saturday, May 3.

On the ballot are three City Council seats — Places 4, 5, and 6 — each for three-year terms. There is one contested council seat in Place 4. Candidates are Carlos E. Andino, Jr., Joshua Chanin and Lonnie E. Tipton. Incumbents Kristin Green (Place 5), and Patrick Kelly (Place 6) are running unopposed. Candidates must reside in their respective districts but are elected at-large by voters citywide. District maps are available on the city’s website.

In addition to the council races, voters will decide six proposed amendments to the city charter. The propositions, recommended by the Charter Review Committee earlier this year, address governance and operational changes for the City of Lewisville. Full text of the propositions can be found at cityoflewisville.com/2025charter.

Early voting for Denton County residents will take place at Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center, Thrive, Castle Hills North Community Center, or any designated site across the county. For Dallas County residents, early voting will be held at Coppell Town Center. Voting times vary by day, with extended hours offered toward the end of the early voting period.

Residents can find full voting schedules, polling locations, and sample ballots by visiting votedenton.gov for Denton County or dallascountyvotes.org for Dallas County.

Election Day voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 3.