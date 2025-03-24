Flower Mound Mayor’s column – March 2025

It’s starting to warm up and spring is in the air! Keep Flower Mound Beautiful (KFMB) is doing their annual Eco-Action Day cleanup, recycle, and shredding event on Saturday, April 12 at Flower Mound High School. Let’s make this a record-breaking participation year by signing up at kfmb.org, where you can also sign up for their smaller cleanups every third Saturday morning if you are available. All equipment is provided for the cleanups. Thank you for joining these great events.

To see other upcoming Town events, you can go to flowermound.gov/events. I hope to see you!

One significant event coming up is our bond election, so please be sure to VOTE! In 2024, Town Council appointed a Blue-Ribbon Bond Committee to make project recommendations for a possible 2025 bond election. The 12-member Committee held public meetings over the course of four months, learning about potential projects from Town staff and consultants; engaging the public for feedback on which projects should be included through open houses, social media, booths at special events, and an online survey; and deliberating to further refine the projects and their operating impact. In December 2024 and January 2025, the Committee made its recommendations to Town Council, and soon after, Town Council voted to place the following propositions on the May 3, 2025 ballot:

Proposition A ($82M) will fund park and recreational facilities, including trail systems, parks and sports fields, and the expansion and renovation of the Community Activity Center.

($82M) will fund park and recreational facilities, including trail systems, parks and sports fields, and the expansion and renovation of the Community Activity Center. Proposition B ($30M) will fund street improvement projects for the next five years.

You can learn more about this bond election at flowermound.gov/bond2025.

Recently I had the honor of presenting our State of the City video at the annual State of the Cities event, hosted by the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, Highland Village Business Association, and Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce. The event allows business leaders to get together for lunch and enjoy presentations from each locality on the accomplishments of the past year. Each year, Flower Mound’s Communications team creates an engaging and entertaining recap video, which you should absolutely watch (if you haven’t yet!) But I also wanted to use this space to highlight some of the accomplishments of the past year, as they paint a clear picture of where we’re headed next.

Flower Mound’s economy continued to thrive in 2024, with 92 new business opening and the creation of 1,175 new jobs. The Town’s Economic Development Division also completed its Strategic Plan in 2024, which now serves as a blueprint to guide how the Town drives long-term economic vitality in the region.

Our community is not just a fantastic economic hub. It’s also a picturesque escape with beautiful parks and plenty of open space. As proof, Flower Mound was named the 2024 Scenic City of the Year by Scenic Texas, a non-profit dedicated to preserving and enhancing Texas’s environment. This prestigious recognition underscores the Town’s dedication to sustainable practices and its efforts to create inviting outdoor environments that foster community connection. 2024 also marked the inaugural year of Flower Mound’s Tree Planting Program. The new program, which is part of the Town’s Strategic Plan, will see new native trees planted at a specific site each year. Under the 2024 program, the Town planted 50 trees of various species at Colony Park.

Flower Mound Parks and Recreation had a major hand in expanding and promoting the Town’s greenspaces in 2024, including with the grand opening of Canyon Falls Park (6425 Stonecrest Rd.), a 10.5-acre park in west Flower Mound that features a shaded splash pad, nature-themed playground, basketball court, fitness equipment, trails, and much more. Additionally, Flower Mound Parks and Recreation got the ball rolling on major renovations to even more parks, including the start of construction at Peters Colony Memorial Park (3201 Peters Colony Rd.), a completed master plan for Trotter Park (4551 Cross Timbers Rd.), and began master planning for Leonard and Helen Johns Community Park (1850 Timber Creek Rd.). Additionally, eight other Town parks saw minor renovations and upgrades in 2024.

In 2024, Flower Mound Public Works checked more than 23,000 water service lines in response to the EPA’s updated guidelines for lead and copper monitoring in public drinking water. Over the course of 10 months, staff conducted physical inspections of more than 6,200 water service lines and used permit dates and plat submissions for the other 16,800 lines to verify no Flower Mound-maintained lines contain lead.

The Flower Mound Fire Department continued their mission of excellence in 2024 by responding to more than 7,450 calls for service. The department didn’t just serve our community; over the course of the year, the department completed 27 state and national deployments. Their counterparts at the Flower Mound Police Department also had a busy year, with more than 46,300 calls for service. FMPD also welcomed new Police Chief David Coulon. With 30 years of experience, Chief Coulon’s wealth of knowledge has been a major asset to the department.

Another new face was added to the Flower Mound Public Library. Dr. Rachel Hadidi took over as the director of Library Services in May. Her previous 10 years of municipal library experience has made her a great addition to the team. In 2024, the library served more than 51,000 cardholders, saw more than 254,500 visitors, and circulated more than 580,500 physical items.

I hope you get a chance to watch our recap video, join us at our local events, and get out and vote at the May 3 election. I can’t wait to see you out and about this spring!