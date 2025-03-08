Senior Talk DFW: Decluttering & Rightsizing – A fresh perspective

Do you feel overwhelmed by a lifetime of belongings? Are you telling yourself you need to “declutter”?

Let’s define what it means to declutter. Decluttering is the process of organizing and removing unnecessary or unwanted items from a space to create a more functional, stress-free, and enjoyable environment. It involves making intentional decisions about what to keep, donate, sell, or discard based on usefulness, emotional attachment, and available space.

The Golden Rule of Decluttering: Get rid of things you don’t use, love, or need.

When you’re unsure about keeping an item, ask yourself:

· When was the last time you used it?

· Will I use it in the future (think months, not years)?

· Does this item fit my CURRENT lifestyle?

How to Start: Start small, stay consistent, and create a space that truly supports your lifestyle! Before you dive in, figure out your decluttering goal. Do you simply want to get rid of visible mess, or do you want to create entirely new household organizational systems? Knowing your end goal can help prioritize tasks and guide your next steps.

A Simple Trick to Kickstart Decluttering: Begin with what feels easiest. If you need to overhaul your entire wardrobe, don’t start with your bedroom and closet first. Instead, tackle a smaller task—like reorganizing your spice rack. Completing a simple project can empower and motivate you to take on bigger decluttering challenges.

Decluttering often precedes the thoughts of “we should downsize.” But is downsizing the right way to think about it? Instead, consider “rightsizing.”

You may be in a two-story home with the primary suite upstairs and only a half bath downstairs. However, you use one of the other bedrooms as a guest room, another as a sewing room, and the study as a home office. Sounds like you still want the space—just reconfigured differently. Think “rightsizing.” Consider how you live and the hobbies and activities you enjoy. You may no longer want to take care of the pool and a large yard. Rightsizing into a more manageable size one story home may be your next step.

Edwena Potter, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty

