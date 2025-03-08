Legal Talk Texas: Spruce Up Your Estate Plan

By Tim Wilson

Spring has arrived! With blooming flowers comes a perfect time to tend your garden and spruce up your estate plan.

Life brings new seasons—a new grandchild or maybe the loss of someone dear. Life’s changes mean your estate planning documents including your Will, powers of attorney, and trusts may need sprucing up. Investing time now to revise your estate plan will save your family unnecessary conflict and expense in the future.

Start by reviewing your Will and trust. Ensure your beneficiary designations and plans for distribution of your property still align with your goals.

Consider planning for a guardianship for you or a loved one, if the need ever arises. It’s critical that the person designated to care for you is still the best fit for the job. Chapter 1104 the Texas Estates code allows you to execute a legal document where you appoint people to serve or to be disqualified to serve as your guardian in advance. This document does not mean you consent to a guardianship, it conveys your wishes to your family and the court by qualifying or disqualifying potential guardians if you ever need one.

Estate planning isn’t a “set it and forget it” deal. Just as your garden needs tending, so does your estate plan to keep pace with life’s changes. A spring spruce up will ensure your estate plan still fulfills your goals and protects your legacy.

These documents are incredibly important. Take time to review them with an experienced estate planning attorney to ensure that your estate plan is up to date. Sprucing up your estate plan keeps things in order, brings a sense of peace for you and your family, and ensures your wishes are honored just the way you intend.

Attorney Tim Wilson is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact him at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)