Sheriff’s Corner — February 2025

On January 1st, Sheriff Tracy Murphree reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serving as the Sheriff of Denton County by taking his Oath of Office for his third consecutive term. The ceremony was attended by community members, law enforcement personnel, and local leaders, all coming together to witness this significant moment. Sheriff Murphree emphasized his dedication not only to law enforcement but also to fostering a strong connection with the community he serves.

After taking his Oath, Sheriff Murphree swore in the Peace Officers of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, acknowledging their essential roles in maintaining public safety. During the ceremony, he highlighted the core values of justice, integrity, and professionalism that guide their service to the community. Together, they are committed to ensuring Denton County remains safe and welcoming for all residents and visitors.

Sheriff Tracy Murphree has over 30 years of extensive law enforcement experience. He began his career in 1988 with the Texas Department of Public Safety, where he served as a highway patrolman, gaining invaluable experience on the ground. In 1998, he was selected to become a Texas Ranger, a position in which he covered Denton and Cooke Counties, further enhancing his law enforcement expertise.

Before being elected Sheriff in 2017, Sheriff Murphree served as the Captain of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. In that role, he oversaw complex investigations and ensured the division operated effectively.

Denton County is not just where Sheriff Murphree works but also his home. He has deep roots in the community, having raised his children in the area, strengthening his commitment to serve and protect the county with dedication and integrity. Through his leadership, he aims to build trust between law enforcement and the community, ensuring a safer future for all.

If you would like to learn more about the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Jail, we invite you to participate in our Spring Citizens Academy. This program will take place every Monday evening for a duration of 12 weeks. For more information or to enroll, please contact Deputy Nivens at 940-349-1549 or via email at Tyler.Nivens@dentoncounty.