The Arts: Flower Mound’s artistic future shines bright

In 2018, Flower Mound created a Cultural Arts Master Plan that has provided an over-arching focus and strategy to “foster a vibrant arts community” here in town. Progress towards a vibrant arts community is steady and has picked up momentum each year since 2018.

In 2025, there is a much-welcomed announcement that an arts facility will become a reality for Flower Mound! Discussion about and hope for an arts facility has existed for more than 20 years, so we’re privileged to be living in this very exciting time for the arts. The town leaders, staff and supporters of the arts are to be applauded for their vision and dedication to the goal of a better quality of life through arts and culture.

While we’re looking forward to an arts facility tomorrow, art endeavors and events have been available on an ongoing basis throughout the town for years, and 2025 is no exception to this legacy.

2025 will see the 5th annual Arts Festival on May 10 at Heritage Park. Residents know the festival will include art vendors, food trucks, performances, community art projects and family-friendly arts activities.

Twice in 2025 (spring and fall) the town will host the very popular Chalk the Walk events that give all kinds of artists the opportunity to create fantastic public art.

The Art Walls of Flower Mound number four now – Town Hall, Senior Center, Community Activity Center and the Library. Art remains on display for varying amounts of time, from two months at the Town Hall and Library to four months at the CAC to several display timeframes at the Senior Center. Each art wall is an opportunity to view original art work from local artists. Current walls feature the works of Yvonne Gambino, Tina Alvarez, Kelcie Sellers, Jamie Jaco-Cooper, Rea Pleasant and Anna Mikhaela Reyes. All of these are one-of-a-kind art shows and not to be missed.

In 2025, Flower Mound will host Artist Meet & Greet programs at Town Hall (7) and the Senior Center (4-5) to provide opportunities for the community members and artists to connect. The photo above is from the recent Meet & Greet at the Senior Center, “Welcome to the Doll House,” featuring the macabre and unique art of Jamie Jaco-Cooper. This display will be up through February and is worth a visit.

The ever-popular Traffic Signal Box Art Project will have three signal boxes wrapped with art in 2025, contributing to Flower Mound’s support of public art and the beautification of the town. With the three boxes to be wrapped in 2025, it will bring a total of 21 works of art that bring a smile to drivers. The deadline for submissions for 2025 is Feb. 28.

Later in 2025 the town will once again host a Do Your pART, Make Some Art event and additional community arts projects, encouraging participants to contribute to new art creations in Flower Mound.

All of these new 2025 opportunities to appreciate and enjoy art are in addition to the existing bronze animals in Heritage Park, the baseball mural at Gerault Park, the Bunny Bench at the library and the local music and theatric groups who perform throughout the year.

There is an ever-evolving and growing vibrant arts community here in Flower Mound featuring diverse, interesting, creative and unique works, readily available to residents. The future of the arts in Flower Mound is bright and very exciting.