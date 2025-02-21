Flower Mound road construction projects begin

One Flower Mound road construction project began this week, and another will begin next week, according to news releases from the town of Flower Mound.

On Thursday, a contractor began Phase V of the panel replacement project on Flower Mound Road between Parkwood Drive and Arbor Creek Lane. While work is underway, the eastbound, inside lane will close. The outside lane will remain open to traffic. Weather permitting, this work is expected to be complete in 45 days.

On Tuesday, the town’s Drainage Department will begin replacing the storm culvert at the intersection of Hawk Road and Shiloh Road. While work is underway, the east end of Hawk Road will close daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hawk Road will reopen for traffic each day, allowing access from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Weather permitting, the work will be complete March 17. Detour signs will be clearly posted in the area to guide motorists on Hawk Road.

To learn more about these and other town road projects, visit www.fmprojectmap.com.