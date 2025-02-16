Why husband and wife-owned businesses are the perfect match

By Lauren Lutz, Contributing Writer

Every year, Valentine’s Day is marked by the many couples who celebrate it with flowers, chocolates, and teddy bears so big that you can’t help but wonder where they end up. Other couples celebrations are less conventional and arguably a lot more meaningful.

Across the country, husband-and-wife teams are thriving as the heart and soul of small businesses. Entrepreneurial duos like Lisa and David Burdick of bizBLISS in Flower Mound are proving that love and business can mix.

Services that bring people, numbers, and technology together

As the name implies, bizBLISS is all about making it easier for other businesses to focus on what matters most—their growth and supporting customers. With bizBLISS on your team, you can rest easy knowing that two vital areas of your day-to-day operations, accounting and technology, are in the hands of seasoned experts who care about finding solutions tailored to your needs.

Why back-office services? Well, that’s an easy one. Running a business is no small feat and Lisa and David know because they’ve experienced it firsthand.

“We wanted to provide services that allow other entrepreneurs to focus on their passion and business. Spinning all plates can be rewarding in the beginning but as your business grows so do the challenges,” said David.

“Owners need to be focused on their vision and their customers. Numbers are important, but maintaining your data and systems can be time-consuming. Time that, we feel, can be better spent on the ‘why’ our clients went into business.”

Three years in and several clients later, it’s clear that Lisa and David are cooking up a recipe for success with the complimentary skills they both bring to the table. When you’ve been married for 35 years, you just know what works.

“We have merged our skill sets to help each other out and to add value and quality to our customers. But, we also know when to stay in our own lane because we know what strengths or weaknesses the other may have,” said Lisa.

The bizBLISS difference – Love is in the details

What sets bizBLISS apart is Lisa and David’s shared passion for helping others in the community their family has called home for well over two decades. “Being part of the Flower Mound Community for the past 24 years, this is our home, our extended family,” said Lisa. “Going into business for ourselves has allowed us to become more involved and we are so thankful for that.”

In fact, their shared love for non-profit organizations like the Salvation Army, United Way, YMCA, and Single Parent Advocacy is what inspired them to start bizBLISS in the first place. By starting a business of their own, they both could enjoy the flexibility that comes with it.

“It gives us flexibility to enjoy our priorities. We can set the rules of how we will do business. I personally want to pursue stronger spiritual, family and community relationships. Having our own business allows us to do that,” said David.

Within the first five minutes of talking to Lisa and David it’s clear that the firm foundation of faith and family drives every decision they make. They lead with a servant’s heart and form meaningful connections with their clients and the community. It’s all about trust.

“I always ask myself why people are loyal to their hair stylists. What keeps them coming back, even if they move away, what makes them drive the extra mile to keep the same person. You trust them. You have developed a relationship with them during your time in their chair. Like hairstylists we are in the people business,” said Lisa.

Taking a leap of faith together

The unknown is a scary thing, especially when your livelihood is on the line. “Fear has probably been a big one,” David said when asked about the obstacles they’ve had to face over the past three years, “You have to be ready to take a leap of faith when starting your own venture.”

Despite all odds, Lisa and David bet on themselves by starting bizBLISS and have found that their shared support for each other and their vision has brought them closer together. “You are a team and that team is better and stronger together by the support that you provide to each other in the best and the worst times,” said Lisa.

So, to all those other couples out there wondering if it’s worth taking a chance on your dream, Lisa and David are living proof that it is. As long as you have shared goals, open communication, and well established-work life boundaries, the sky’s the limit.

Here’s to all of the husband-and-wife small businesses who work hard and put their heart into everything they do for their families and their communities.

Learn more about bizBLISS at bizbliss.us or call 972-807-3970.

