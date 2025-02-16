Extreme cold watch issued for Denton County

It is February after all. The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Watch for Denton County from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning, with the possibility of dangerously low wind chills that could reach 10 below zero.

Temperatures are expected to dive Tuesday afternoon from the upper 40’s to a low in the mid-teens by Wednesday morning. We may not get above the freezing mark until midday Thursday. The good news is that wintery precipitation is not in the forecast as of this writing.

The extreme cold presents a high risk for hypothermia and frostbite, especially for those exposed to the elements for prolonged periods. Officials urge residents to take precautions to stay safe during the frigid conditions.

Dress in layers if going outside, including a hat, gloves, and a face mask to protect exposed skin

Keep pets indoors as much as possible and ensure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water

Check on vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly and those without adequate heating

Use space heaters safely and never operate generators or grills indoors, as they pose a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

