Lewisville issues boil water notice after water line break

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has mandated that residents in parts of Lewisville boil their water before consumption following a 30-inch water line break, the City of Lewisville announced Sunday morning.

All customers in the affected area are advised to boil water before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing their hands and face. Vulnerable populations, such as children, seniors, and individuals with weakened immune systems, are at higher risk from harmful bacteria and should take extra precautions.

To ensure safety, water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes, then cooled before use. As an alternative, residents may use bottled water or obtain water from another safe source.

A boil water notice normally lasts 24 to 48 hours due to the time needed to repair the leak, flush the lines, and collect and test water samples. The city will notify residents when the boil water notice is lifted and the water is safe for consumption.

Residents are encouraged to share this information with others who may not have received it directly, such as those in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses. Posting notices in common areas or distributing copies by hand or mail is recommended.

For questions, residents can contact the Public Services Department at 972-219-3510.

The following Lewisville ISD schools will be closed on Monday:

• 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲

• 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲

• 𝐋𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲

• 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲

• 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲

• 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲

• 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲

• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲

• 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞 𝐉. 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫

• 𝐃𝐞𝐋𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥

• 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥

• 𝐇𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥

• 𝐋𝐇𝐒 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐧

• 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐂-𝐖

• 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫

• 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫

• 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫

• 𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐃𝐎𝐋𝐀/𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐝 𝐀𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐧

• 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫

• 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫

• 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫

All other LISD campuses and facilities will operate as normal. The district will share updates Monday regarding the status of school for Tuesday for the campuses.

Additionally, the Cross Timbers YMCA in Flower Mound, located at 2021 Cross Timbers Rd., is offering free showers Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone affected by the water service disruption. For more information, you can contact them at 972-539-9622.