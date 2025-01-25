Bartonville Police Blotter

An officer was dispatched to the parking lot of a local business in reference to a subject who rolled their trailer after hitting a curb. After further investigation, it appears the holiday sale wasn’t good enough so the angry customer decided to show their frustration with the burnt rubber and extra loud exhaust on their truck. The customer found this only looks cool on movies and hit a curb flipping their trailer. Incident report was taken.

Officers, with the assistance of Flower Mound PD, served an arrest warrant at a residence. A 50-year-old male was arrested for Promotion of Child Pornography.

An officer was dispatched in reference to a deer being stuck on a fence. Our officer was able to free Bambi so hopefully it can live on for a live-action sequel to the classic cartoon… maybe.

Officers were dispatched to a local bank, in reference to a possible bank robbery attempt. A caller reported several individuals with guns hiding outside the bank. As basically every police officer in southern Denton County responded, it was found to be several high school kids with water guns playing a game. They were given a life lesson on perception and sent on their way.