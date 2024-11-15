Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Red flags when visiting older loved ones

When visiting older family members during the holidays, it’s essential to pay close attention to potential red flags indicating a decline in their health or safety. For many families, this time of year is one of the few opportunities to observe changes in an aging loved one, especially if they live far away.

Last year, immediately following Thanksgiving, I received a frantic call from an adult daughter we will call Jane. She hadn’t seen her parents in nearly a year due to work and her own health issues. Upon arriving for the holidays, she was alarmed by what she found. Her parents’ once neat and tidy home was now cluttered with expired food, stacks of unopened mail, and disarray. Her father, who had always been sharp and independent, seemed confused about simple tasks, and her mother, appeared frail.

During the visit, Jane also noticed her parents struggling with basic daily activities like cooking and managing medications. Both had lost weight, and her father wore the same clothes multiple days in a row and constantly repeated himself.

These changes were clear red flags, signaling a significant decline in both cognitive and physical health. Jane realized that her parents needed help and contacted me to help create a plan to ensure their safety and well-being.

This holiday season, pay close attention to subtle shifts in your older loved ones’ behavior, appearance, and living environment. Spotting these red flags early can help families plan for necessary changes to ensure their aging loved ones are safe and cared for.

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident and Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) with over 18 years of senior living experience. She is an Author, Podcast Host, Public Speaker and owner of the multi-award-winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services, LLC. To contact Lori, call 214-783-1222 or visit her website www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

