Man sentenced to life in prison for 2023 Denton double capital murder

Benjamin Teal, photo courtesy of Denton County Jail

This week, one man was convicted and sentenced in a capital murder trial for a fatal shooting of two people in Denton last year.

On Tuesday, Benjamin Teal was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of Breanna Dunn, 29, and Ronald Calvert, 43, according to a Denton Police Department news release.

About 10 p.m. on March 23, 2023, police responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive and found Dunn and Calvert dead in a vehicle. Witnesses told police they saw two suspects flee from the shooting.

Investigators connected pieces of evidence between Calvert and a suspect, Silvester Williams, then 29, police said. Williams was arrested in early April, and his trial is scheduled for next year.

Following Williams’ arrest, interviews and physical evidence led detectives to determine that, Teal, then 29, was the second suspect. He was arrested a few days later in Wichita Falls.

“We would like to recognize our Major Crimes, Special Operations, Forensic Services, and Evidence Management Units, as well as the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, for the extensive work that led to Teal’s conviction,” Denton PD said in a statement this week.

Previous article
The Arts: Teacher-turned-artist Kimberly Clingan earns first place at State Fair of Texas
Next article
Heart of the City expands to serve hundreds of families with food, clothing, and hope
