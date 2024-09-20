Highland Village lowers tax rate, plans key projects for new fiscal year

The city of Highland Village’s fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 with a slight decrease in the property tax rate.

The tax rate is dropping from $0.501394 to $0.500273 — a 0.2% reduction. Despite the lower rate, a 4.9% increase in assessed property valuations will result in additional property tax revenue for the city, Highland Village officials said. Sales tax revenues are also projected to increase by 6.8% compared to last year’s budget.

The city’s 2024 base budget is set at $24.2 million, with an additional $600,126 allocated for supplemental requests. As part of efforts to attract and retain qualified personnel, the budget includes a 4% salary adjustment and market adjustments for select positions.

Key initiatives for the new fiscal year include adding a new position in the Highland Village Fire Department and converting two existing positions to a standard 2,756-hour annual schedule, effectively increasing each shift from six to seven firefighters. Other planned projects include: