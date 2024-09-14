Lantana Update — September 2024

Lantana prides itself on being a beautiful community, and James Jackson joined the Insight Association Management team in April as Deeds Restrictions Coordinator to help keep it that way. We asked James to tell us more about himself and his mission to ensure Lantana’s Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions and Residential Design Guidelines are upheld.

Please tell us a little about yourself and your family. I am originally from Sacramento California, please do not hold that against me LOL! I’ve been married for 24 years to my wife, Jodi, who has been a preschool teacher for 26 years. She is an absolute saint. I am a proud father of two outstanding adult children. My daughter, Trinity, and her husband, TJ, are having a baby girl in October. I am too young (close to 50) to be Pop-Pop. The downfall of it is that Trinity and her husband are still CA. My son Cody is a car guy and can tell me what kind of car it is within seconds. If he wasn’t so shy, he would be a great spokesman for just about any car manufacturer.

I have had a wide variety of occupations in different industries. My first real job was in a warehouse at the California Chamber of Commerce, where I spent 12 years, eight of them as the warehouse manager. During much of that time, I also worked at UPS part-time as a sort supervisor, where we were responsible for all Next Day Air and International packages being shipped from the West Coast throughout the world. I have also worked as a supervisor for the Department of Human Assistance, helping individuals with long-term care, in-home support services, and getting people back to work and being self-sufficient for themselves and their families.

When I was finally able to move to Texas, my first job was in the multi-family industry. I was a manager of a 240-unit property in the Eagle Mountain, Lake Worth area. The industry is very rewarding but also takes a lot out of you at the same time. The worst part of this job was having to go to court for the eviction process.

What are your duties as Deeds Restriction Coordinator? The essence of my role is to administer and facilitate the compliance portion of HOA living on behalf of the Board of Directors. As part of Insight Association Management, our responsibility is to ensure that the community operates smoothly and in adherence to established use restrictions. Specifically, my role involves driving through the community, identifying infractions of the Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions (CC&Rs), issuing notices, and reporting back to the manager, who then communicates with the Board of Directors. While enforcing these rules is a necessary part of maintaining our community’s integrity, I aim to approach my duties with a focus on open communication and collaboration, working together to uphold the high standards of Lantana. If you received a notice of a violation, please don’t hesitate to call me at 940-728-1660 or email me directly at [email protected].

What do you like best about your job? The best part of my job is being able to communicate with the homeowners. I believe in being able to provide the best customer service possible no matter what. People remember how they are treated. That can go a long way in either direction. Driving the community seeing beautiful homes and landscapes is a bonus.

What can residents do to help you keep Lantana looking great? Take pride in what you have. If you take care of what you have, most people will see that, and the majority will follow suit. Don’t let one bad apple change your outlook.

Anything else you would like to tell us? I coached competitive fast-pitch softball for 10 years. If I was able to afford it, I would coach all day. I loved being on the field and seeing the hard work pay off for the player and seeing excitement on their face. I am a huge Sacramento Kings, San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan.