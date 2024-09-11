Scammers are impersonating Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Local residents are again being targeted by phone scammers falsely claiming to be with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

The DCSO reported Tuesday that residents are receiving calls from scammers making fraudulent demands for payments related to purported outstanding warrants for missing jury duty.

The scammers are using the names of current DCSO employees when they call, but residents should not give them any money. No legitimate law enforcement agency will call you and solicit payments over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, report it to the sheriff’s office.