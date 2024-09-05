Thursday, September 5, 2024
I-35E to be shut down at Main Street this weekend

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of Denton County

This weekend, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all lanes of I-35E in Lewisville, from Valley Ridge Parkway to Fox Avenue, to demolish the northern two lanes of the FM 1171/Main Street bridge.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by an identical closure Saturday night through Sunday morning, according to a statement from Denton County. The Main Street bridge will also be closed. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or expect delays.

During the closure, all northbound traffic will be required to to take Exit 451 (Main Street/Fox Avenue). The lane closure needed for traffic to be detoured will start near Corporate Drive, according to the county. All northbound I-35E entrance ramps starting near Corporate Drive will be closed.

All southbound traffic will be required to take Exit 452 for Main Street. The lane closure will start north of Justin Road. The southbound entrance ramp coming from Justin Road will be closed.

Police officers will be at the Main Street intersection to assist with traffic control, the county said.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

