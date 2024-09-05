Education Foundation awards nearly $100K in grants to LISD teachers

The Lewisville ISD Education Foundation announced Wednesday that it awarded 64 teacher grants totaling $96,700.

These grants, ranging from $300 to $2,500, will fund innovative projects that provide new educational opportunities for K-12 students across LISD, according to a news release from the organization. The grants are applied for in the spring and selected through a blind-review process by a dedicated volunteer committee over the summer.

“These grants allow educators to bring new and exciting learning experiences to their classrooms, benefiting countless students across our community,” said Sherah Robinson, LEF Programs Administrator. “The generous support of our donors makes these teacher grants possible, and we are incredibly grateful for their commitment to education.”

The projects funded by this year’s grants cover a wide range of subjects and grade levels, “all aimed at enriching the educational experience for students and encouraging lifelong learning,” the foundation said in a statement.