The Arts: Local artist wins prestigious NYC photography award

Deb Kreimborg, Highland Village resident and photography artist, was awarded 2024 Best of Show at the prestigious Salmagundi Annual Photographic Contest for her artwork entitled, “Centre Ville.” Located in Greenwich Village of Manhattan, the Salmagundi Club is a center for fine art, artist workshops and a host for many art and cultural exhibits. Deb has had several solo art exhibits and has been juried into many art shows throughout the country, winning awards along the way.

Deb has been a resident of this area since 1980. She graduated college with a degree in biology, was active in sports and coached high school and college gymnastics. In 1984, Deb picked up a camera for the first time and “never looked back,” she felt her life began at that point.

Deb established a business called Artistic Visions for family and child portraits. Her work was often on display at Premier Gallery. In business for 30 years, Deb realized that she could be freer with her art and her work by expanding beyond family portraits. Six years ago, Deb entered the fine art world and embraced the opportunity to let an image lead her through the telling of a story that would evoke emotion and touch the heart. She no longer needed to have a preconceived idea of what an image should be.

Deb takes numerous photographs, then with sophisticated technical skills in Photoshop, she creates her unique work of art using layers, textures, the use of light in the work and the determination to have each work have an air of mystery. Deb’s art can be printed on metallic paper, canvas, aluminum or other paper, all of which enhance the original photo. The type of paper Deb uses can even offer architectural details to her subjects. She signs “DK” at the bottom of her images now.

Deb creates projects, many of which have from 20-40 works in each. Some of Deb’s works and projects can be found on her website www.debkreimborgfineart.com. Deb’s work will also be featured in the upcoming Visual Art League show, Patterns and Textures, at the Lewisville Grand, Aug. 17–Sept. 8.

Being a cancer survivor enhanced Deb’s life. She has more empathy. She was asked to write inspirational blogs, where she learned how important it is to touch someone with hope. Deb embraces life and the love of life. Deb laughs easily and she wants others to laugh as well. Her next project is Women with Scars. She is committed to having each photo inspire hope.

As with so many artists, Deb faces answering the call of art, determining when a work is actually finished, unleashing passion through her art, being ever curious, having fun and always giving back.

Deb has been a member of the Cross Timbers Artist Guild, is an active member of the Visual Art League of Lewisville and is a curator for many exhibits by the VAL. She plays bridge, has published a book “His Love Letters,” does yoga, and is a wife and proud grandmother. She is not planning to get old: she will always go forward, learn, grow and will never look back.

We’re lucky to have such a gifted artist in our midst!