Sunday, August 18, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Impact of drought on home foundations and under-slab plumbing in North Texas

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
2
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

North Texas residents are no strangers to the challenges posed by drought conditions, which can have significant implications for home foundations and under-slab plumbing. As the region experiences periods of drought, the soil undergoes changes that directly affect the stability of foundations and the integrity of plumbing systems beneath homes.

Shrinking Soils and Foundation Issues

One of the primary concerns during droughts is the shrinking of expansive clay soils commonly found in Denton County. These soils have a high clay content, which makes them highly susceptible to shrinking and expanding with changes in moisture levels. During droughts, as moisture evaporates from the soil, it shrinks and can cause the ground to settle unevenly beneath homes. This uneven settling can lead to foundation movement, resulting in cracks in walls, sticking doors, and uneven floors inside homes.

The shrinking soil pulls away from the foundation, creating gaps where moisture can seep in during rainy periods. This cycle of shrinking and expanding puts significant stress on the foundation over time, potentially leading to costly repairs if not addressed promptly.

Impact on Under-Slab Plumbing

In addition to affecting foundations, drought conditions can also impact under-slab plumbing systems. The same expansive clay soils that shrink and crack around foundations can also affect the pipes running beneath homes. As the soil contracts, it can exert pressure on plumbing lines, causing them to shift and potentially crack or break. This situation is exacerbated when the soil suddenly expands again after periods of drought, further stressing the plumbing infrastructure.

Leaks in under-slab plumbing are not always immediately noticeable but can cause serious damage over time. They can lead to moisture buildup under the foundation, contributing to soil instability and exacerbating foundation issues. Moreover, water leakage can attract pests and mold, posing health risks and further complicating repair efforts.

Mitigation and Prevention

Homeowners in North Texas can take proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of drought on their foundations and plumbing. Proper foundation maintenance, including regular inspections for cracks and gaps, is crucial. Ensuring adequate drainage around the home and maintaining consistent moisture levels in the soil through proper landscaping practices can also help stabilize the soil and reduce the risk of foundation damage.

For under-slab plumbing, periodic inspections by qualified professionals can detect leaks early on, minimizing potential damage. Consideration of alternative plumbing materials less susceptible to shifting soils, such as flexible PEX piping, can also be beneficial in high-risk areas.

In conclusion, while drought conditions in North Texas pose significant challenges to homeowners, awareness and proactive maintenance can help mitigate the impacts on home foundations and under-slab plumbing. By understanding the behavior of expansive clay soils and implementing appropriate preventive measures, homeowners can protect their investments and ensure the long-term stability and safety of their homes.

Give us a call at 940-535-7494 or book online at forcehomeservices.com.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Football season kicks off with high playoff hopes
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.