Highland Village City Update — August 2024

Summer temperatures are still here, but summer vacation is ending for many of our families with kids. School begins on Aug. 13, which means school buses, school drop-off and pickup lines and many kids walking to school or riding their bikes, scooters or other micro-mobility devices. Let’s all remember to slow down in the school zones, watch for the kids, pay attention to the school crossing guards, and obey their signals. If we all focus on our surroundings and remember to be patient, we can make this the best start to the school year yet.

The term “micro-mobility device” may be a new one for some of you. It represents all the devices you see kids and adults riding these days, including bicycles, electric bicycles, electric motor-assisted scooters, electric skateboards, electric pedal-assisted bicycles (one, two, three and four-wheeled), Segways, hoverboards, unicycles and skateboards with one or more wheels.

The City recently passed a micro-mobility ordinance to provide for the safety of those riding these devices and the traveling public. Our School Resource Officers have provided educational programs in our schools and will continue to do so as we begin the new school year. Training classes will also be available for those who homeschool or for those interested in working with a smaller group. You will see HVPD Officers riding three-wheeled micro-mobility devices talking with kids, educating them on the rules of the ordinance, and rewarding those who are in compliance. The new ordinance requires those under 18 to wear a helmet, one rider per device, walking the device through crosswalks, no phone, earbuds or headphones while riding and to yield right-of-way to pedestrians. Parents, if your kids have a micro-mobility device or you are considering purchasing one, please review these regulations and teach them to your kids or schedule a training course with one of our officers.

Our police department and the City are once again hosting the TXFallenPD Tribute Event to raise funds for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. Since 2008 the department has held a bike race and 5k run fundraiser for the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the help of the community, has contributed over $500,000 to the fund. The event will take place on Saturday, October 19 at Doubletree Ranch Park. Registration is open for the 5K run and the police and civilian bike race. The event also features a Kid Ride with a Cop, a kid zone, vendors, food and drink trucks and live music. You can be part of this fundraising effort again this year by sponsoring the event, providing a cash donation to the fund, donating an item for the silent auction, participating in the run or bike race or attending the event. More details about the event can be found at TXFallenPD.com. I hope you’ll consider helping us support the families of fallen Texas police officers.

Our community also values and chooses to honor our local Veterans. We have two different Veterans events here. The Honor Our Veterans event is specifically for Highland Village Veterans and is held around Veterans Day. Highland Village Veterans are nominated by a friend or family member to be recognized on the Veterans Monument on the south side of the Highland Village Municipal Complex. The family or friend funds the plaque the City places on the stone monument. If you know a Highland Village Veteran you’d like recognized at the Honor Our Veterans event, more information and the application can be found at www.highlandvillage.org/Veteran. Then around Veterans Day in November, in partnership with the Highland Village Business Association, we hold the Salute Our Veterans event. This is a luncheon designed to provide an opportunity to honor our local Veterans and give them a time for fellowship and shared camaraderie. Veterans and one guest are able to attend at no charge as we seek sponsorships from the community to pay for the Veterans attendance and meal. Sponsorships begin at $50, which covers the cost of two veteran’s lunches. If you choose to sponsor additional veterans, the lunches are sold in increments of $25, allowing you to choose the amount of your donation, $100 for four veterans, $150 for six veterans, etc. Typically, over 250 veterans, representing all branches of service, from Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound, and surrounding areas attend and have their lunch paid through sponsorship funds. I hope you’ll consider becoming a sponsor. Please submit your sponsorship by October 28 either online at www.thehvba.com/veterans or by mail to 1000 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077, Attention: Salute Our Veterans Lunch.

I am honored to serve as mayor of this great City. I hope to see you around!