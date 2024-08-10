Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — August 2024

Happy August! Summer has flown by, and the start of the new school year is right around the corner. As our kiddos prep to head back to the classroom, let’s remember to adjust our driving habits in anticipation of heavier morning and afternoon traffic, school buses back on the roadways, school zones that will now be active, and crossing guards providing direction at crosswalks.

We also have road construction underway near some of our schools. Consider an alternate route or allow for extra time if you’re traveling near a school during drop-off or pick-up times.

Please remember that when you see a school bus extend its stop sign or turn on its flashing lights, you must stop your vehicle. Drivers in all lanes and in both directions must come to a complete stop. This applies to a two-way street or a highway with a center turn lane. The rules are different if there’s a median. In that instance, only motorists on the side of the road where the bus is located have to stop, while cars on the other side of the road may continue driving.

And of course, be mindful of your speed. Pay attention to yellow flashing lights and posted school zone signs. Keep your eyes on the road, instead of on cell phones or other distractions.

Crossing guards will also be back on duty, and drivers are required to obey their signals. The crossing guard program is under the supervision of the Flower Mound Police Department, and our crossing guards work incredibly hard to make sure our kids get to school and back home safely. The Town of Flower Mound has 30 crossing guard sites throughout town. If you enjoy being outside, working with children, and engaging with the community, consider applying to join our crossing guard program! Regular crossing guard positions work two to four hours per day, while substitute crossing guard positions are dependent on their availability to fill openings.

Equipment will be provided, and positions follow the school schedule, with holidays and summers off. You can learn more and apply at www.flowermound.gov/jobs.

And remember – the mission of a crossing guard is to provide safe crossing for children and pedestrians walking or biking to and from school, so please follow their directions and be patient!

Speaking of walking and biking to school, make sure your sidewalks are pedestrian-friendly and code-compliant. Sidewalks are crucial to the walkability of our town, so keeping them in good shape is very important.

Private property owners are responsible for maintaining the sidewalks adjacent to their homes and businesses. The Town maintains sidewalks that are adjacent to arterial or collector streets and those adjacent to public property. To help us keep Flower Mound’s sidewalks well maintained, consider an end of summer spruce-up for the sidewalks in your neighborhood. This is a great time to trim all tree limbs that hang over sidewalks and traffic safety signs. Make sure to allow for a vertical clearance of at least eight feet over sidewalks and at least 15 feet over streets. Also, sidewalks should be clear of mud buildup, trash and other debris, and encroaching vegetation, like bushes.

By following a few simple sidewalk spruce-up tips, you’re helping kids travel to and from school safely, while upholding Flower Mound’s property standards. For more information, or to report a potential violation, call 972.874.6340 or visit www.flowermound.gov/codeenforcement.

In Flower Mound, we’re incredibly lucky to have 10 awesome School Resource Officers (SROs) with the Flower Mound Police Department who help keep our kids safe once they get to school. Our SROs love engaging with the students, and we want to make sure you know that their doors are always open. You can “meet” them and find their contact information at www.flowermound.gov/SROs. By the way, Flower Mound was ranked as the seventh safest locality in the United States. Let’s continue to keep each other safe!

I wish all our students, parents, teachers, school staff, crossing guards, and SROs a wonderful, safe, and fun school year! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish this year.