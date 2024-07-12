LETTER: Why RFK Jr. is the leader we need

What first captured my interest in RFK Jr.’s candidacy? It was TRUTH. When he said, “I want to be truthful with the American people,” I wondered who this Kennedy Jr. guy was; don’t politicians lack truth?

I found he was disliked by the DNC, RNC, Biden and Trump loyalists, some family, mainstream media, YouTube News, big pharma, big ag, and big oil. Everyone threw rocks at him. I wondered if his mother even liked him.

When I listened to him, I heard a gravelly-voiced man with the moral courage to speak truth to power. Watching “Who is Bobby Kennedy,” I saw a man unafraid of hard conversations our nation needs on the brink of world war.

He’s being truthful, which is refreshing. We need the hard truth about the mess our government has made since the 1960s. It’s ironic that 62 years after JFK led us through the Cuban missile crisis, we again hear of Russian vessels with missiles in Cuban waters.

Growing up in small-town southeast New Mexico, we were surrounded by Titan missile silos protecting the local Air Force base. We watched neighbors dig bomb shelters. Our schools were windowless and partially underground.

With conflict mounting between the USA and Russia, I need a new candidate to support. I won’t vote for the lesser of two evils again. Robert Kennedy Jr. is the hope we need to heal our divided country.

Baby-boomers, wake up, stand up, and look at what we’re leaving our descendants: Out of control national debt amassed under Trump and Biden. Without change, our grandkids will never pay it off. Chronic sickness, disease and addiction are sky-high. Our government isn’t addressing the problem.

Why haven’t we won any wars post-WWII? War on cancer? War on poverty? War on drugs? War on the border? What a tragedy. Bobby Jr. has the vision and plan to change how we fight these wars with innovative solutions.

I challenge voters, especially Baby-Boomers, to visit Kennedy24.com. Listen to RFK Jr., learn his plans to heal the divide. Inform yourselves! Look at Bobby Jr.’s interviews with Dr. Phil, Dr. Drew, Joe Rogan, Lex Friedman, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Russell Brand, Woody Harrelson, and others.

Once convinced, join me, in exercising our moral courage and fight for the nation we deserve. This November don’t vote out of fear but out of hope. Support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Michael R. Burch

Lake Dallas