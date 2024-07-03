Eads: Happy Birthday to America!

As someone who enjoys and deeply appreciates the history of the United States, Texas, and Denton County, I am reminded of the battles that have been fought so that we can peacefully enjoy the 4th of July with neighbors, friends, and family. We have much to celebrate as we live in a free country. Join me in celebrating this important milestone of 248 years of freedom this Fourth of July.

The journey to our freedom began long before April 1775, but it was in that month when the “shot heard around the world” was fired, its repercussions changing history.

On April 19, 1775, at Lexington and Concord in the colony of Massachusetts, the first shots were fired. The War of Independence had been brewing, and colonists’ frustrations boiled over in a crowd of civilians and British soldiers.

Our hard fought and won freedom is what we celebrate each year on the 4th of July, the date the Declaration of Independence was officially adopted in 1776 by the Second Continental Congress delegates as they met in Philadelphia.

This year, as we celebrate 248 years as a nation, I am reminded of the courage of those who risked much to give us a country based on basic freedoms. The delegates and the sparsely populated colonies with individuals who worked together for freedom are examples of the people who made the foundation of our country. This is our historical stock, a people of strength and courage.

We have much to celebrate as we live in a free country, while others across the globe do not enjoy what we have always known.

Please take time to enjoy all Denton County has to offer this 4th of July, with the many events and opportunities for fireworks listed below. Denton County continues to be a great place to live, work, play, and call home.