Sunday, May 26, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

On Memorial Day, remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
8

By Ken Kendall

As you make your Memorial Day plans, I hope you will remember that it is more than just another time to have a cookout or play golf.

I hope you will also remember it as a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by the thousands of soldiers who have fought and died to give us our freedom.

One of my favorite poems has become almost synonymous with Memorial Day. Titled “High Flight,” it was written by John Gillespie Magee Jr., a young American who joined the Royal Canadian Air Force even before the U.S. became involved in the war. A year and a half later, in 1941, Magee was killed in action over England. He was just 19.

This poem says so much about life and dreams and living that I wanted you to read it and enjoy it as I have. I hope you have a safe and enjoyable holiday!

High Flight

Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth
And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;
Sunward I’ve climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth
Of sun-split clouds—and done a hundred things
You have not dreamed of—wheeled and soared and swung
High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there
I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung
My eager craft through footless halls of air.
Up, up the long delirious, burning blue
I’ve topped the windswept heights with easy grace
Where never lark, or even eagle flew—
And, while with silent, lifting mind I’ve trod
The high untrespassed sanctity of space,
Put out my hand and touched the face of God.

— Lt. John Gillespie Magee, Jr.
No. 412 Squadron, RCAF

 

 

This column was originally published in the May 2009 issue of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Previous article
Tornado causes major damage in northern Denton County
Next article
Denton County assists families with recovery following tornado
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.