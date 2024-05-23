Thursday, May 23, 2024
Highland Village splash pad to open Monday

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the city of Highland Village

The popular splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park in Highland Village will open for the summer on Memorial Day.

The splash pad, located at 310 Highland Village Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from Monday until Labor Day, except for Tuesdays, when it will be closed for maintenance, according to the city.

Can’t wait ’til Monday? Flower Mound’s Heritage Springs splash pad is already open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road. The Flower Mound Community Activity Center’s Outdoor Water Park — which requires a CAC membership and features water slides, lazy river, and more — opens for the summer at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Heritage Park and Doubletree Ranch Park too far? Flower Mound is planning to open Canyon Falls Park, 6425 Stonecrest Road, before May ends, and there will be a smaller splash pad there.

Or, if Lewisville is closer to home, try the Old Town Splash Park at 535 West College St., which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 1.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

