Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 18 arrests from March 1-31, answered or initiated 1,207 calls for service, and took 50 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

March 14 – Officers responded to a Domestic Disturbance in the 1400 block of Westborough Drive at approximately 9:45 p.m. The caller reported that his girlfriend was in their home destroying things. No offense took place. Officers spoke with couple and the female left for the night with a relative.

March 15– Officers responded to a Domestic Disturbance in the 1500 block of 13th Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. Caller was reporting the need for assistance from Police. Officers arrived and detained male subject at location. After speaking to the involved parties, the male subject was arrested and transported to the Denton County jail.

March 18 – Officers responded to a Domestic Disturbance in the 8000 blk of Small Block Rd at approximately 6 p.m. Civil issue between relatives at the location.

March 23 – Officers responded to a Hazmat situation in the 100 blk of Gannet Trail at approximately 10:30 p.m. Police and Fire arrived on the scene and cleared the building for a possible carbon monoxide leak. No injuries reported.

March 26 – Officers responded to a Narcotics complaint in the 18000 block of I-35W at approximately 1 p.m. The complainant stated a group of workers from another business sits in the parking lot during lunch break smoking weed and drinking alcoholic beverages. The subjects were gone prior to police arrival. Officers received a second call a few weeks later and observed four subjects in the vehicle throwing trash in the parking lot. Upon making contact, officers detected the odor of marijuana. Several citations were issued and subjects left the scene.