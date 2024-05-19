Tuesday, May 21, 2024
HomeObituaries
Obituaries

Aiden Lee Palmer

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
31
Aiden Lee Palmer

Aiden Lee Palmer was born into the arms of his loving family on December 11, 2015. He passed from this life on May 11, 2024, at the age of eight.

Aiden was an incredibly cheerful and caring boy known for his kindness towards others. He brought joy to all those who knew him. He was a ray of sunshine with a heartwarming smile that brightened each day, and he went out of his way to make sure others were having a good day. Aiden loved learning, playing outside, swimming, video games, Spiderman, cheeseburgers, and ice cream. He also loved music, drawing, and playing with his pets, Bones and Bodhi.

As he finished up his second-grade year, he interviewed for the student Lighthouse Team, a program for students who modeled leadership. He was a friend to all and stranger to none, and he was always ready to offer a high-five, a fist bump, and a smile.

Aiden was the joy of his family – Always ready with his quick wit and sense of humor, keeping the family smiling and laughing. He will be deeply missed, as he was uniquely special and filled with potential.

Aiden is survived by his parents, Brandon Palmer & McKenna Gauer; his Grandparents, Steve & Shawnette Gauer, Kerry Gowland, and Jim & Linda Palmer, along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his great grandparents, Jean & Frank Gauer.

Aiden’s celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 24th at 4 p.m. at Cross Timbers Church, Student Building in Argyle, TX. We invite you to honor Aiden’s life by wearing his favorite colors: Red, tie-dye, and anything Spiderman related.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Northwest ISD Foundation on behalf of Aiden Northwest ISD Foundation

Previous article
Crazy Cool Family: Input Inspires Ownership
Next article
Pastor’s Place: Stepped-on toes, bad drivers & deep cuts
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.