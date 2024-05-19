Aiden Lee Palmer was born into the arms of his loving family on December 11, 2015. He passed from this life on May 11, 2024, at the age of eight.

Aiden was an incredibly cheerful and caring boy known for his kindness towards others. He brought joy to all those who knew him. He was a ray of sunshine with a heartwarming smile that brightened each day, and he went out of his way to make sure others were having a good day. Aiden loved learning, playing outside, swimming, video games, Spiderman, cheeseburgers, and ice cream. He also loved music, drawing, and playing with his pets, Bones and Bodhi.

As he finished up his second-grade year, he interviewed for the student Lighthouse Team, a program for students who modeled leadership. He was a friend to all and stranger to none, and he was always ready to offer a high-five, a fist bump, and a smile.

Aiden was the joy of his family – Always ready with his quick wit and sense of humor, keeping the family smiling and laughing. He will be deeply missed, as he was uniquely special and filled with potential.

Aiden is survived by his parents, Brandon Palmer & McKenna Gauer; his Grandparents, Steve & Shawnette Gauer, Kerry Gowland, and Jim & Linda Palmer, along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his great grandparents, Jean & Frank Gauer.

Aiden’s celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 24th at 4 p.m. at Cross Timbers Church, Student Building in Argyle, TX. We invite you to honor Aiden’s life by wearing his favorite colors: Red, tie-dye, and anything Spiderman related.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Northwest ISD Foundation on behalf of Aiden Northwest ISD Foundation