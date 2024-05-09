Thursday, May 9, 2024
Southern Denton County Voices

Northlake Notes — May 2024

Thank you readers to all of you that have read my column the last five years! This will be my final article. After two terms of service, I am finishing up my final days as Mayor of Northlake. I’ve often heard others say this as they finish a term of service, and it is true, it has been a privilege of a lifetime.

The Dallas Stars and the Town of Northlake have partnered to build the StarCenter Multisport Northlake, a 225,000 square-foot multi-purpose athletic facility on Hwy 114 that is expected to open in late 2025.

There are too many things that could be talked about and too little space to put them in. A few brief thanks are in order. For my team, the staff at Northlake, who I’ve come to respect as some of the best in the business, professionals, studious and diligent, thank you for following my lead and working to deliver on our vision of a decent, prosperous and customer-service focused town. To our council, past and present, most of whom I get to call friends today, thank you for your passion, perspective and public service. Northlake has become one of the most successful leadership organizations in the region due to you. To the residents of Northlake, new and old, thank you for being part of this great new melting pot. 10,000 new residents strong, joining the couple thousand who remain from five years ago, have found new friendships, worked through the challenges that growth brings and forged a new place in the world. To all our new entrepreneurs, investors, and builders, thank you for putting your creativity and investment into our corner of the world. Finally, to my family, who have given of our time together to give to our friends and neighbors, thank you for sharing dad and husband with our town. It’s going to be good to be home again a little more…

Northlake is stronger than ever. With economic investment in the billions of dollars flowing in, Northlake’s economic foundation is set for a generation. Road infrastructure is on the way, with hundreds of millions in new and expanded roadways in planning, design and construction. A new sports and entertainment district is developing on Hwy 114 for our families and neighbors to enjoy. Amenities and restaurants are popping up every month and a great wave of new commercial stores and offices are on the way with every type of business to bring the conveniences we need close to home. Award-winning builders have designed and delivered on amazing homes from the economical to stunning estates. Several neighborhoods are of cutting-edge design, incorporating brand new schools, amenities, activities and more to create amazing places to live and relax. Many three-generation families live in Northlake, delivering on a part of our mission to have homes for every phase of life. Hospital, grocery, retail and more are about to arrive here. Technology is bringing an amazing future even closer. Autonomous package delivery robots are scurrying around even as food delivery is beginning by air from drones. Medicines, packages and more will come by air in minutes in the years to come. Neighborhoods are more integrated than ever as people share tips and tricks to take care of their homes, health and deal with the challenges that nature and life hand us.

Northlake is in good hands, because it’s in each and everyone’s hands that resides in Northlake. This is our place, and we each take care of ourselves, even as we look after each other.

The Rettig’s can’t wait to see what’s next for Northlake. Come bring your family, your business and your vision and grow with us!

Lakeside expansion receives recommendation of approval from Flower Mound Parks Board
