Meet the Candidates: Northwest ISD Board of Trustees Place 2

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide several municipal and school board contests.

Only one race in Northwest ISD, Place 2 on the Board of Trustees, is contested. Amanda Smith is challenging Incumbent Mark Schluter, who also currently serves as the board’s vice president, for the seat.

Election Day is May 4, and early voting will run April 22-30. The last day to register to vote is April 4, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 23. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. The candidates for Place 2 on the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below with their answers to the questionnaire.

Place 2 (3-year-term)

Mark Schluter, 67 (i)

Town of residence: Haslet

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 62 years

Occupation: Civil Engineer Project Manager

Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Previous public service: 27 years on NISD school board

Served as Planning and Zoning Chairman-City of Rhome

I35W Coalition Executive Board

Circle T MUD Board

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? The most important reason that I am running for office is because the future of our nation depends on the education of our students. I believe that our students need to be college, career and military ready through a rigorous curriculum and real-world experiences. I have been a part of NISD since I began in elementary school. I have lived through the rapid growth of our district and will continue to strive to provide programs to make our students successful in the real world.

As a taxpayer, I will be prudent with the funds that our fellow taxpayers have provided.

I am also running for office to serve the 14 communities that make up Northwest ISD. It is important to me to give back for the blessings that I received. My engineering background helps to evaluate the needs of our students to support a technically minded workforce. I see things analytically but with compassion.

Mission statement: I am very passionate about education. I want to support and develop educational programs that students want to be part of. Parents and students engagement are key to that success. I will do my best to engage everyone to provide the best education possible.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? I have grandchildren in elementary school.

Amanda Smith, 32

Town of residence: Fort Worth

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 6 years

Occupation: Finance

Education: Graduated Keller High School

Previous public service: Currently on the PTA at Hughes Elementary.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Safety will always be top priority for our children. I will always vote to make sure we have equipment and tools to keep everyone safe. I will always be truthful and realistic. I am a candidate that wants to make sure your child is comfortable being exactly who they are. We are all unique. We should all coexist not conform biblically. If elected I will be the youngest board member. And being the youngest member of the board I will bring a fresh perspective, new insight and unlimited energy.

Mission statement: Having more diversity and inclusion. Making all students feel welcome no matter race, sexual orientation or religion. Really listening to the younger generation and implementing their ideas.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes. My son is a 5th grader.

Facebook page: Amanda J. Smith for Northwest ISD Trustee