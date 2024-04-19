Meet the Candidates: Flower Mound Mayor

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide several municipal and school board contests.

In Flower Mound, current Mayor Derek France’s reelection bid drew one challenger, Cheryl Moore, who also ran for mayor three years ago.

Election Day is May 4, and early voting will run April 22-30. The last day to register to vote is April 4, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 23. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. The candidates for Mayor of Flower Mound are listed in alphabetic order below with their answers to the questionnaire.

Mayor (3-year-term)

Derek France, 50 (i)

Town of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 13 years

Occupation: Business Owner

Education: Rio Salado College – Certificate, Law Enforcement Technology

Amentum – Lean Six Sigma Certification

Multiple Industry-related certifications in logistics, subcontracts, and procurement.

Previous public service: I am passionate about giving back to our community through philanthropy and volunteering and currently volunteer my time and resources to many local non-profits and charities, including serving on the Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County, being an active member of Cross Timbers Rotary Club and the Summit Club of Flower Mound. I am committed to giving back to our community and have been an avid volunteer and fundraiser for various causes close to my heart.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I’m running for re-election because I’ve truly enjoyed the journey we’ve made together, these last 3 years. I want to continue to take an active role in focusing on the issues and prosperity of Flower Mound through principled, innovative leadership. Not just by attending a few Council meetings a year, but by being out in the community, engaged, listening, talking, and learning about what makes this Town work. I will continue to work together with the Town Council and Staff to review our past successes and shortcomings and then create a path that enables actions to correct them including advancing limited government, managed spending, lower taxes, and individual liberty while ensuring balance and respecting community differences and cultures.

As a principled conservative, my voting record on council supports my mission of low taxes and high-quality growth. I have extensive experience working with elected officials, both local and state. I attend every council meeting (in person or via live video) so I am current on issues the council is considering. If elected, I’ll have no adjustment period or learning curve and can hit the ground running. I look forward to serving.

Mission statement: Mission: Building a Brighter Future for Flower Mound through collaborative, engaged, and focused objectives, while preserving our small-town atmosphere and quality of life.

Vision: We strive to be the best community in America to live, work, and play.

Website: derekfrance.com

Facebook page: Derek the Mayor

Cheryl Moore, 55

Town of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 18 years

Occupation: Physical Therapist and Clinical Instructor

Education: B.S. Physical Therapy–University of Oklahoma

Doctorate of Science (ScD) in Progress –Texas Tech University

Previous public service: Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission 2023-present

Flower Mound Capital Improvement Advisory Commission 2023-present

Flower Mound SMARTGrowth Commission 2023-present

Transportation Commission, Vice Chair 2022-2023

Transportation Commission 2021

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce leadership program 2022

Flower Mound Citizens Police Academy 2022

President of Association of Chaucer Estates HOA 2016-2019

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Flower Mound has changed drastically from a country atmosphere to a more congested and environmentally compromised version of itself. I have seen so many local businesses struggle in this community as well. I wanted to make a difference and I knew that our town council was predominately supportive of slower growth with residents’ interests over developers with conservation of our trees and open spaces. I knew I could stand behind this council.

I bring a refreshing change of perspective as a healthcare clinician and educator with experience in business and marketing which will serve the community well on so many levels. We need this diversity and new perspective and I believe many residents want this as well. I also don’t own a business in Flower Mound, so there is no conflict of interest. I want to serve the community and not my own financial interests in it.

Mission statement: Support residents wants and needs over the developers

Promote our small businesses for economic development and bring more interest to our town.

Proactively support the emergency services to continue to bring our community closer and safer.

Facilitate a small town feel of togetherness and community participation.

Website: moore4mayor.org

Facebook page: Cheryl Moore for Mayor of Flower Mound