Denton to get new electric fire truck

Pierce Manufacturing announced Thursday that the city of Denton’s fire department has ordered a Pierce Volterra electric fire truck to replace an aging fleet vehicle and expand operation advancement.

“The City of Denton’s dedication to serving its community with operationally advanced and environmentally responsible equipment is demonstrated by its investment in the necessary infrastructure to support this state-of-the-art electric fire truck and the others which may follow in years to come,” Pierce Manufacturing said in a statement.

The city also recently announced that it is trying out an electric garbage truck.

The new electric pumper, which won’t look different than a diesel engine from the outside, is expected to be delivered this fall, according to the company. It will include features such as a custom Pierce Enforcer chassis, TAK-4 Independent Front Suspension, a 246-kWh battery and more. Its parallel-electric drivetrain allows for zero-emission pumping and driving in EV mode, with the ability to provide continuous and uninterrupted power to the pumping system or drive system through the backup internal combustion engine.

The electric truck cost $1.8 million, about 50% more than a diesel-powered one, according to WFAA. The city’s sustainability fund helped cover the extra cost. The backlog to get a regular diesel fire engine is now at least 48 months, while the Volterra wait is 12-14 months, according to Denton FD.

“Adding a Pierce Volterra pumper to our fleet reflects our dedication to ensuring our crews have the critical equipment they need to serve our community each day and represents the support we receive from municipal partners to adopt progressive firefighting technology,” said Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges. “We are proud to be at the forefront of this movement, leading by example in the pursuit of sustainability and improve safety for our firefighters.”

Hedges told WFAA that fire service carries an increased risk of cancer, and the Volterra could reduce that risk for firefighters.

The new Pierce Volterra fire truck will replace Engine 1 at Station 1 in downtown Denton, adding to the department’s all-Pierce fleet, according to a Pierce news release.

“Siddons-Martin is honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the City of Denton Fire Department as they embark on a pivotal journey towards sustainability and improved operational safety,” said Pat Siddons, president of sales with Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, the Pierce dealer that sold the electric fire truck. “They are taking a leading role in setting new standards, and we are fully committed to continue to provide top-tier service, whenever they need us.”

“We’re giving this a chance to see how it does for our department,” Denton FD said in a social media post. “It’s newer technology, but the departments that we talked to actually prefer the Volterra over a diesel rig now.”