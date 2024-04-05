Friday, April 5, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton to get new electric fire truck

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
4
New Pierce® Volterra™ electric pumper will replace aging fire apparatus and support operational advancement and environmental sustainability initiatives at Texas fire department. Photo courtesy of Pierce Manufacturing

Pierce Manufacturing announced Thursday that the city of Denton’s fire department has ordered a Pierce Volterra electric fire truck to replace an aging fleet vehicle and expand operation advancement.

“The City of Denton’s dedication to serving its community with operationally advanced and environmentally responsible equipment is demonstrated by its investment in the necessary infrastructure to support this state-of-the-art electric fire truck and the others which may follow in years to come,” Pierce Manufacturing said in a statement.

The city also recently announced that it is trying out an electric garbage truck.

The new electric pumper, which won’t look different than a diesel engine from the outside, is expected to be delivered this fall, according to the company. It will include features such as a custom Pierce Enforcer chassis, TAK-4 Independent Front Suspension, a 246-kWh battery and more. Its parallel-electric drivetrain allows for zero-emission pumping and driving in EV mode, with the ability to provide continuous and uninterrupted power to the pumping system or drive system through the backup internal combustion engine.

The electric truck cost $1.8 million, about 50% more than a diesel-powered one, according to WFAA. The city’s sustainability fund helped cover the extra cost. The backlog to get a regular diesel fire engine is now at least 48 months, while the Volterra wait is 12-14 months, according to Denton FD.

“Adding a Pierce Volterra pumper to our fleet reflects our dedication to ensuring our crews have the critical equipment they need to serve our community each day and represents the support we receive from municipal partners to adopt progressive firefighting technology,” said Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges. “We are proud to be at the forefront of this movement, leading by example in the pursuit of sustainability and improve safety for our firefighters.”

Hedges told WFAA that fire service carries an increased risk of cancer, and the Volterra could reduce that risk for firefighters.

The new Pierce Volterra fire truck will replace Engine 1 at Station 1 in downtown Denton, adding to the department’s all-Pierce fleet, according to a Pierce news release.

“Siddons-Martin is honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the City of Denton Fire Department as they embark on a pivotal journey towards sustainability and improved operational safety,” said Pat Siddons, president of sales with Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, the Pierce dealer that sold the electric fire truck. “They are taking a leading role in setting new standards, and we are fully committed to continue to provide top-tier service, whenever they need us.”

“We’re giving this a chance to see how it does for our department,” Denton FD said in a social media post. “It’s newer technology, but the departments that we talked to actually prefer the Volterra over a diesel rig now.”

Previous article
Fine Arts Theatre on Denton Square to reopen next year
Next article
Denton County Local Voices: Justin DeFillippo
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.