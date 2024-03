A motorcyclist was hospitalized on Friday afternoon after a crash in front of Target in Flower Mound.

A Flower Mound Police Department spokesman said several callers reported at 12:20 p.m. that a motorcycle was involved in a collision with a vehicle in the 6100 block of Long Prairie Road.

FMPD did not release any details about the crash itself, but said the motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Denton hospital.