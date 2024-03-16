Bartonville Town Update — March 2024

Greetings from Bartonville!

Happy Spring Break and Saint Patrick’s Day!

We officially welcomed Chief of Police Kirk Riggs with a well-attended welcome reception prior to the February 13 Town Council Meeting. Many attended to meet Chief Riggs and enjoy a cookie or two. We are looking forward to having his leadership and experience in our Police Department.

At that meeting, the Council, following approved ordinances and the current land use plan, approved with conditions a preliminary plat for the new Knight’s Landing West subdivision. Knight’s Landing West is approximately 101 acres on E. Jeter Rd. and will consist of 15 residential lots ranging from six to eight acres. This property is zoned Residential Estates – 5 (RE-5) which has a five-acre minimum. One of the conditions of approval, Council included, was to ensure that there would be no through public access from Hat Creek Court to E. Jeter Rd through Knights Landing. There will be a locked gate on Hat Creek Court with a gravel road accessible only to emergency vehicles on the north side of the property.

The Council also approved, with conditions, the preliminary and final plat for a new event center – The Reserve at Marty B’s. This 14-acre property is just south of IT Neely Drive. The site consists of 10,723 square-foot event center and a 3,199 square-foot chapel. The applicant previously obtained a Conditional Use Permit (Ordinance 754-23, approved August 15, 2023) for the proposed event center use. Council’s action also followed approved ordinances and the current land use plan.

May 4, 2024, General Election Update – the deadline for filing passed Friday, Feb. 16, with only the incumbents filing for a place on the ballot. At the next Council Meeting scheduled for March 19, 2024, Council will take action to cancel the Town of Bartonville May 4, 2024, General Election and declare the incumbents, myself, Council Member Place 2 Matt Chapman and Council Member Place 4 Keith Crandall elected.

Save the Date – Saturday, April 13, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Bartonville Annual Spring Clean Up Event at Lantana Fellowship Church. This event is FREE to Bartonville residents. We will have trash trucks, document shredding, computer crushers, and a donation truck for small household items. Back by popular demand, disposal of tree limbs and brush will also be available this year. Tree limbs and logs may be 15” in diameter maximum and no treated wood, plastic, lumber, wood with nails, etc. can be processed through the woodchipper. Keep an eye out for the information postcard that will be mailed to residents in March. Proper identification will need to be shown prior to utilizing the event.

Development Update

Whataburger is expected to open this month at the corner of FM 407 and Blanco.

Andy’s Frozen Custard and Swig had their Conditional Use Permits approved by the Town Council during the January Regular Meeting.

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

Do not miss any exciting news, updates, or meetings; visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates by clicking on “Notify Me.” In addition to contacting Town Hall at 817.693.5280, residents may reach me at [email protected]

Happy Early Easter – Sunday, March 31st!