Construction worker dies in trench collapse in Lewisville

A construction worker died Friday while working on a sewer service line construction project in Lewisville, according to a city spokesman.

A 37-year-old employee of 2R Construction was involved in a trench collapse about 2:30 p.m. in the Indian Oaks subdivision. The Lewisville Fire Department and the Coppell Fire Department trench rescue team responded to the incident. The victim was confirmed as deceased and his body recovered.

The victim was part of a contractor’s crew hired by the city as part of a complete street and utility replacement project. A city spokesman declined to release more information about the incident on Friday evening.