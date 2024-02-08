Thursday, February 8, 2024
AllianceTexas enters 35th year with $120B in economic impact

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Alliance Texas development area, courtesy of Denton County

As AllianceTexas — Hillwood’s 27,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use development in far north Fort Worth — enters its 35th year, it will surpass the mark of $120 billion in regional economic impact.

Nearly $10 billion was created in 2023 alone, according to a Hillwood news release. In addition, over the past three decades, AllianceTexas has produced over $3.8 billion in total taxes paid to local public entities. Total investment at AllianceTexas surpassed $15.2 billion in 2023, with $14.1 billion coming from the private sector.

AllianceTexas is now home to 574 companies, with 58 million square feet of office, retail and industrial space built since 1989 in north Tarrant County and far south Denton County.

“We’re just as forward-thinking today as when we created AllianceTexas 35 years ago, and that transformative philosophy — anchored by the collaborative partnership between public and private sectors — has brought nearly $120 billion in economic impact for the North Texas region,” said Mike Berry, president of Hillwood. “AllianceTexas continues to be a sustainable economic engine for the State of Texas, creating thousands of jobs while serving as a corporate base to some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Amazon, FedEx, BNSF Railway, Meta, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, Deloitte and UPS, among dozens of others.”

See the full AllianceTexas Annual Economic Report here.

“Hillwood’s impact at AllianceTexas and numerous urban developments throughout the region have been immeasurable on North Texas’ continued leadership and success,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said. “AllianceTexas remains a constant powerhouse and sets the standard in our region and nationally for providing companies with innovative resources and opportunities for growth while also creating an environment that offers an array of outstanding housing options and lifestyle amenities.”

In addition to its industrial, aviation, and office core, AllianceTexas also features an array of shopping, dining, medical, recreational and entertainment options seamlessly integrated into its diverse and highly sought-after residential options, Hillwood said in a statement.

For a more detailed overview of AllianceTexas’ economic report and additional information about the development, including expansive sections covering available asset classes, sector locations, and lifestyle amenities, visit www.alliancetexas.com/resources.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

