Teacher accused of grooming student arrested in Highland Village

A former teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to a juvenile student at a private school in Plano was arrested Tuesday in Highland Village, according to the Highland Village and Plano police departments.

On Jan. 8, an allegation was made to Plano police that Jacob Allred, 32, had committed the offense of grooming a child, a third-degree felony, according to a Plano Police Department news release. Allred, of Blue Ridge, was employed at the time at Great Lakes Academy, 6000 Custer Road in Plano until recently.

FOX 4 reported that the 15-year-old victim showed police screenshots of extremely graphic conversations and said things got physical in late 2023. A warrant was issued for Allred’s arrest, and then on Tuesday, a Highland Village police officer stopped the vehicle Allred was driving and arrested him on the warrant, according to HVPD. He was later booked into Collin County Jail and posted bail.

The Plano Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is continuing to investigate the incident and requests anyone with information about this or other offenses related to Allred to call 972-941-2044. FOX 4 reported that Allred was in communication with other students on the same app he used to communicate with the victim who alerted police.