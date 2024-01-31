Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Corral City Market, gas station to close

By Mark Smith
The Corral City Market and gas station, located on the southwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W, will close in February, according to Hillwood.

The convenience store and Exxon gas pumps are planned to close on Feb. 18, according to Hillwood, which owns all the land in the tiny town. The closures are “due to upcoming roadway construction,” Hillwood said, as the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to expand FM 407 into a six-lane highway. TxDOT’s proposed Right Of Way line will go through the gas pumps, according to a TxDOT spokesperson, so Hillwood has decided to close the gas pumps and convenience store.

The adjacent Liquorland store and neighboring Corral City RV Park have no plans of closing, according to Hillwood, which recently bought all the land in the tiny town. The developer plans to ultimately turn the existing convenience store space into a different retail or restaurant concept.

Construction on the FM 407 expansion project is currently expected to begin in summer 2025, according to a TxDOT spokesperson.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

