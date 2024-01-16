Filing for local elections begins Wednesday

The filing period for local elections will begin Wednesday.

Many local residents will file this week to serve on their town council or school board. Applications can be submitted through Feb. 16. Early voting will run from April 22-30, and Election Day will be on May 4.

The following local seats will be on the ballot:

Argyle: Places 1, 3 and 5

Bartonville: Mayor, Places 2 and 4

Copper Canyon: Places 1, 3 and 5

Double Oak: Three council seats currently occupied by Jean Hillyer, Mark Dieterich and Khourschid Favero

Flower Mound: Mayor and Place 4

Highland Village: Places 1 (mayor), 2, 4 and 6

Northlake: Mayor and Places 1, 2, 3 and 6

Argyle ISD: Places 4 and 5

Denton ISD: Places 1 and 2

Lewisville ISD: Places 1 and 6

Northwest ISD: Places 1 and 2

Click on the links above for more information about each local election, including forms for candidates. Go to votedenton.gov for more information about voting in Denton County.