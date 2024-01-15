Hard Freeze Warning issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Hard Freeze Warning for much of North Texas, including Denton County, for Tuesday morning.

Temperatures only reached mid-20s on Monday afternoon, and they are expected to dip into single digits overnight; the forecast calls for a low of 8 degrees in Flower Mound overnight, with wind chill values between -8 and 2. The forecast high on Tuesday is 27.

The cold temperatures will be life-threatening, and could cause uninsulated and exposed pipes to freeze and burst, according to the weather service. The Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Most local garbage and recycling pickup schedules have been delayed one day due to the weather.

No new winter precipitation is expected overnight, but snow will compact and refreeze on roadways and cause hazardous travel conditions, according to the weather service. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extreme caution, especially on bridges and overpasses. Conditions will improve slowly Tuesday afternoon, but ice could refreeze again early Wednesday morning. High temperatures will reach the mid-40s on Wednesday afternoon.