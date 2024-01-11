Eads: Start of 2024 offers promise

As we enter a brand-new year, it is the perfect opportunity to look at the possibilities that lie ahead.

With our continued growth of 86 people per day and, by now, more than 30,000 beyond the 1 million milestone we reached last January, we have much to do to prepare for the newcomers.

Our housing stock is flourishing with many new homes, townhomes, apartments, and even affordable workforce housing either underway or in the foreseeable future.

We continue to work with our towns and cities to create interlocal agreements to expand roads and thoroughfares throughout the county, using the $650 million road bond package approved overwhelmingly in November 2022. We are leveraging those dollars to bring more state and local funds to this area to increase our infrastructure.

We have enjoyed ongoing economic prosperity, having attracted $1.14 billion in investments last year alone by major companies such as DrinkPak, McMaster-Carr, Schluter, Wells Fargo, and Carhartt. We continue to work with companies interested in bringing their business to our fast-growing county – a place where people can live, work and play.

We also work closely with our economic development corporations and chambers of commerce to ensure we bring a complete package of information to larger corporations who can bring well-paying jobs here, closer to our residents.

Work continues on our new camp, formerly the Briarwood Retreat Center in Copper Cnayon, where we hope to have a facility ready for our area organizations, companies, clubs, and others to meet. In addition, we look forward to hosting corporate retreats, team-building opportunities, camping for our youth and much more on the 60-acre property filled with pristine trails, cabins, fire rings, etc. We plan to showcase our history as part of the camp to bring the stories of Denton County’s past to both young and old. Stay tuned for updates early this year for opportunities to bring your group or company employees to our new camp.

At the Denton County Historical Park in downtown Denton, we are looking to relocate an old-time grocery store complete with a showcase of products that were available in the early 1900s. This grocery story will join the Bayless Selby House, Taylor Cabin, African American Museum, and other buildings in the park.

We would also like to ask you to remember that, as you come across old photos, albums or yearbooks and other antiques stored in attics or closets, to consider donating them to our Office of History and Culture. Preserving our Denton County history and the history of those who have lived in our county is very important to us. Give them a call at 940-349-2850 or 972-434-8809. Your donations will be part of the history we share with future generations.

These are but a few of the many accomplishments we anticipate for 2024 to build upon the legacy we enjoy here in Denton County – one of collaboration and innovation.

We are excited about the start of another year to focus on how we can best serve Denton County as it continues to grow and prosper.

As First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt so eloquently stated: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Expanding transportation, attracting major corporations, preservation of our history, and providing additional services are all part of laying the foundation for today’s population as well as future generations.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at www.Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup