Officials identify man who died in car accident in Flower Mound pond

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has released the name of the 80-year-old Flower Mound man who died after his car went into a local pond on Christmas Eve.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a single-car accident in the 11800 block of Denton Creek Boulevard, located in Canyon Falls, according to a FMPD spokesman. The Flower Mound Fire Department, Denton County ESD No. 1 and a Grapevine Fire Department dive team also responded to the scene, according to a FMFD spokesman.

The man’s name was Joseph Mahoney, and his cause of death was drowning, according to the medical examiner.

Police have not released additional information about the accident, which remains under investigation.