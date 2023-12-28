Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 15 at 8:40 a.m., a man reported that his $63,000 pickup was stolen out of his driveway in the 900 block of Edgefield Trail. The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running when it was stolen; the man was nearby, airing up the tires on an unattached trailer in the driveway.

On Oct. 24 at 9:13 a.m., a man reported that his $85,000 pickup was stolen from the 800 block of Lake Forest Boulevard. Broken glass, believed to have come from the passenger window, was seen where the pickup had been parked. The owner contacted the dealership where he bought the vehicle, and they used tracking information to see that the pickup was taken around 6 a.m. and had a last known location in Dallas.

On Nov. 4 at 9 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 2500 block of Cross Timbers Road. The driver admitted to throwing a joint out the window when he saw police. The officer found drug paraphernalia, eight debit cards with all different names, other gift cards and credit cards, a wallet that belonged to someone else, someone else’s driver’s license, two smartphones and an altered handicap placard in a backpack in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for several different charges.