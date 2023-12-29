Friday, December 29, 2023
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 26, a Highland Village resident reported they received a text message from their bank, asking if a check valued over $7,000 presented on their account was valid. The victim said it was not valid, but the funds were deducted anyway. The name written on the fraudulent check was unknown to the victim, and it was deposited to a bank in Littleton, Massachusetts. The case is active.

On Nov. 10 at 8:56 p.m., Walmart loss prevention employees reported a man had just run out of the store with stolen property and got into a vehicle in the parking lot. Police located the vehicle and tried to detain the man, who got out and tried to flee the scene, but officers were able to detain him. The man refused to identify himself, but when he was transported to Denton County Jail, jailers immediately recognized him because he was involved in a fight in the jail the month before. The man, 40, was charged with theft of property $100-$750, evading arrest and failure to identify.

On Nov. 14 at 1:38 p.m., Walmart loss prevention employees reported a theft in progress. The two suspects, a man and a woman, had just fled the store, headed toward Honey Berry Café. The man, 42, was detained and arrested in the parking lot of Freddy’s Frozen Custard, and the woman, 48, was found in a Honey Berry restroom, where she tried to dispose of a flashlight reported stolen by Walmart in the trash. Both were charged with theft of property with two or more previous convictions, and tampering with evidence.

