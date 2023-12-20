Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

09/16-Criminal Mischief/200-Blk Colonial Court-House was egged and toilet papered.

09/17-Animal Complaint/38000-Blk Berryhill Ct-opossum came into the house via the doggy door.

09/19-Motorist Assist/300-Blk Cedarcrest Lane-homeowner got his car stuck in the mud on his own property. Not blocking traffic, subjects attempted to pull it out before the storm.

09/20-Suspicious Person-300-Blk Waketon Road-Caller was being followed by an unknown person who tried to cut the caller off. The unknown person “flipped off” the caller as well. Unable to locate the unknown person.

09/22-Suspicious Person/6200-Blk Kings Road-Teenager/Senior student who was playing “Senior Assasin” and was called on as a suspicious person. Everything turned out to be ok.

09/22-Burglary of a residence-200-Blk Meadowknoll Road-caller advised she believed her computer was stolen.

09/26-Harassment/300-Blk Waketon Road-caller came to the PD to make a report about being harassed by an unknown individual via the internet.

09/29-Suspicious Person/100-Blk Oak Trail Drive- caller saw a teenager pulling a suitcase in the vicinity.

09/30-Welfare Concern/200-Blk Rancho Vista Drive-caller hadn’t seen their neighbor in months. The resident was fine and stated he was inside the house because it’s been too hot outside.

09/30-Welfare Concern/300-Blk Cross Timbers Drive-callers’ neighbors’ mailbox was full of mail and hadn’t seen him. Officer checked the welfare, and he was good.

10/06-Meet Complainant/300-Blk Waketon Road-Cyclist was ran off the road in the vicinity of Waketon Road/Chinn Chappel Road.

10/07-Animal Complaint/600-Blk Cross Timbers Drive-stray kitten showed up at her house.

10/09-Suspicious Person/300-Blk FM 407-Subject found a dog and wanted to wait until the officers were done with the traffic stop before approaching.

10/10-Suspicious Person/200-Blk Colonial Court-Subject found in driveway. The subject knew the resident and was there to help install granite countertop.

10/11-Welfare Concern/300-Blk E Carruth Lane-known subject was calling saying that the water tasted funny and thought something was wrong with it.

10/14-Meet Complainant/100-Blk Tanglewood Lane-caller thought a house in the area had a fire going. It was a fog machine.

10/15-Traffic Stop-Warrant Arrest-Felon in Possession of Gun/500-Blk Waketon Rd-Traffic stop, driver had warrants out for their arrest, driver was a felon in possession of a gun.

