Sheriff’s Corner: Celebrating Denton County’s longest-serving detention officer

Alvin Johnson is going on 31 years as an employee at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, making him the longest-tenured Detention Officer. During his career, Officer Johnson has worked under the supervision of four sheriffs. Alvin grew up in Denton and graduated from Denton High School in 1988. He attended the University of North Texas for some time before starting his career as a Detention Officer in October 1992. Throughout the years, he has adapted to every change, challenge and hardship positively and respectfully. Officer Johnson is well respected among his peers.

Officer Johnson’s law enforcement career started on a whim when he first applied, not knowing much about the position other than being intrigued by the task and looking for a steady full-time job. Throughout his career, Officer Johnson has acquired vast knowledge and expertise in several sections of the jail. These include main jail, barracks, pods, booking/property, classification and bonds. He has undergone extensive training, and in October 2012, he earned his Master Jailer certificate. Officer Johnson is currently assigned to the classification unit but previously worked in the pods unit for the most prolonged period. It is a direct supervision-style area for individuals who may not be familiar with the pod concept.

The Denton County Jail has a total of 23 pods. One pod holds a capacity of 24 inmates, 19 pods hold a capacity of 48 inmates, and three pods hold a capacity of 72 inmates. Officer Johnson shared that working in that unit gave him a fresh perspective on direct supervision care and the security of inmates to ensure their welfare is safeguarded.

During his career, a few of his daily job duties involved performing control operations, monitoring cameras, monitoring emergency systems, performing various life and fire safety activities, and performing telephone and radio communications. Officer Johnson maintained a positive attitude and treated each person with the utmost respect.

Officer Johnson is well respected among his peers and is a valuable Denton County Sheriff’s Office team member. We extend our sincere gratitude for your commitment and dedication.

We’re Hiring!

We are currently hiring for several positions! If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and be a part of a great organization. Visit our website to apply: governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty