Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Northlake Police Blotter

Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Police Department made 11 arrests from Sept. 26 through Oct. 24, answered 537 calls for service and took 38 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

September 20 – An officer was dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding an attempted auto theft at 10:52 a.m. The complainant stated that someone had tried to steal his vehicle as it was parked overnight.

September 29 – Officers were dispatched to the 16000 blk of Victory Circle at 9 a.m. regarding a theft. Sometime during the past few weeks, the complainant advised a 53-foot trailer was taken from the property without consent. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

October 1 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive at 11 a.m. regarding a theft in progress. A maintenance worker stated a male subject was stealing pool supplies from a storage shed. The complainant gave officers a description of the vehicle and the subject who was alleged to be stealing the supplies. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

October 5 – Officers were dispatched to the 14000 blk of Cleveland Gibbs Road at 5:10 p.m., regarding a burglary of a motor vehicle. The complainant stated she had locked her vehicle and went inside to pick up her children. While inside the business, her car alarm went off and when she returned, her vehicle doors were open, and her wallet was missing.

October 6 – Officers were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road at 6 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Officers determined that an offense did take place, but the suspect had left the scene. Warrants were issued for the suspect’s arrest.

October 14 – Officers were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley at 3 p.m. regarding a burglary of a motor vehicle. The complainant stated he had gone to the bank to cash a check and then stopped at the convenience store to get fuel. While he went inside someone had entered his vehicle and taken over $11,000 in cash. Video showed the driver door was left open. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

October 18 – Officers were dispatched to the 2000 blk of Lazy Dog Lane at approximately 10 a.m. regarding a theft. The complainant advised she was scammed when she went to a Facebook page to purchase Taylor Swift concert tickets ($1200). The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

The Arts: Unveiling the creativity of Best of Denton County Artist Sara McCain
Sheriff's Corner: Celebrating Denton County's longest-serving detention officer
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

