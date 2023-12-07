Tim Hortons to open new location near Lewisville

Tim Hortons, a popular Canadian coffee and doughnut restaurant chain, is planning to open its first North Texas location next year in Coppell, just across the city’s border with Lewisville.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, construction is expected to begin in March 2024 at 440 North Hwy 121.

There are currently only two Tim Hortons locations in Texas, both in the Houston area, and restaurateur Emad Lakhany told the Dallas Business Journal that the Coppell shop is expected to open summer 2024. WFAA reported that the company plans to open more locations in North Texas in the future.

