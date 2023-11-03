Robson Ranch >70 softball team celebrates trip to Nationals

Jerry Killingsworth, a resident of Teresa’s House in Argyle, this week threw a party for his Robson Ranch softball buddies to commemorate the Robson Ranch >70s senior softball tournament team’s first trip to Nationals in Las Vegas, where they placed 5th out of 11 teams.

Killingsworth is a pioneer in senior softball at Robson Ranch, where he helped start their tournament program. Jerry coached the >65 team, although most of those players are now on the >70 team.

Fifteen players and four spouses joined Killingsworth and his wife, Jackie, for refreshments and drinks Thursday. Jerry broke out some of his softball memorabilia, but one of the highlights of the afternoon was a special regifting to Jerry of his revered left hander’s softball glove. Jerry had gifted one of the players, Johnny Blecher, his left-handed mitt after Johnny had rendered his right arm and elbow nonfunctional in a bicycle accident in 2018. During his road to recovery, Johnny tried to learn how to throw and play softball left-handed.

Tucked inside the glove was a 6” x 8” note paper with the following inscribed:

Sentimental Value

SPA Tournaments

Triple play

2 Shut out wins

1 National Championship Pitched all games (9-0 record)

2 All-American selections

SSUSA Tournaments